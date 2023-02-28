HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow can be good news for private snow plow drivers. 22News talked with the owner of G&H Landscaping in Holyoke with how they’re being put to work.

The owner said these are the best conditions for plowing too, in that four to five inches range, and the snow is nice and light… finally happy to have some snow. 22News got to ride along with owner Gary Courchesne as he cleaned up a parking lot.

He said 50 employees were out on the road around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning plowing driveways and parking lots. While he doesn’t count on the snow for his business, days like Tuesday can be a boost, that’s why he’s hoping for some more snow, but not too much.

“It’s March tomorrow, so hopefully we’re not on a big trend but Spring’s not too far away… 20 plus days but a couple storms to wrap up the season wouldn’t be a bad thing,” said Courchesne.

In fact, they’ve bought some salt in anticipation for more weather this week but it won’t be too long before they’ll be back to mowing lawns.