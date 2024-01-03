WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the flip of the calendar into the new year, Massachusetts also may be seeing a flip in it’s weather patterns with the chance for some snow this weekend.

It’s snow joke out there, The West Springfield DPW is ready to take on the snow. They have plenty of manpower and equipment to make sure roads are cleared as swiftly and efficiently as possible, but it’s nothing that the West Springfield DPW isn’t ready for.

A weather pattern is underway with storm systems traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast. These storm systems will produce widespread rain and snow, along with the potential for severe storms and very strong winds.

Trevor Wood, Deputy Director for West Springfield DPW, told 22News, “We’ve installed all the plows to make sure everything is working, we have some sanders that have some drop-in sanders, we put those in and we ordered a bunch of salt so we’re pretty ready.”

Although there has been a state-wide shortage of plow drivers, they have a core group of workers to make sure that main roads and side streets are plowed. The West Springfield DPW has had months to prepare for this first big snow of the winter season with 80-90 snow plowers to clean up the snow, and we’ve had such little snow that they have plenty of salt to melt it all.

Wood adds, “So right now, we have 3,000 tons. We had about 500 tons left over, the 3,000 should last us the whole year, hopefully we don’t get a lot more.”

Right now, there are no parking bans in place but as we inch closer to the weekend, local DPW crews will keep residents posted. However, they do encourage residents to keep their cars parked in their driveways to save them some time.