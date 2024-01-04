CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend is expected to bring some snow, which could result in icy roads.

If you plan on driving, it’s important to make sure you’re fully prepared. Experts say to equip your car with emergency supplies.

These supplies may include a flashlight, blanket, snow brush, and a small shovel. It is also important to have a full tank of gas and a charged phone, in case of any unexpected delays or emergencies, and check road conditions while planning your route accordingly.

Stephen Gonneville, General Manager of Interstate Towing in Chicopee says this will help you stay safe, and prepared during a potential storm, “Every little thing they can do from getting stuck or worse, on the side of the road, would be good for them. Should you get stranded on the side of the road, it could be an extended amount of time.”

He says that over 70 tow trucks are ready to respond to parking ban violations, stuck cars, and accidents. But added, if you can, it’s best to just stay home if the weather is bad.