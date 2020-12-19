Snow removal for Springfield DPW was a 22-hour operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s Department of Public Health has been getting high praise for snow clearing performance during the winter storm on Wednesday evening.

Springfield’s Public Works Director Christopher Cignoli told 22News that many positive factors fell into place during the 22-hour snow removal operation.

It wasn’t the heavy type of snow, the National Weather Service had predicted, but there were several inches in excess over the 12-13 inches that fell and there was no ice or sleet that would complicate the operation.

Cignoli explained the DPW can look good or bad using the same snow clearing plan depending on such variables. He described citizens complaints as minimal and fewer than one year ago when Springfield was battered with back to back storms.

The DPW also put 110 plows on the road this week which is still less than last year where they put 150 plows.