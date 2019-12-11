Watch Live
Snow removal plan to be discussed in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crystal Avenue in Springfield (Photo via reportit from Kimberly)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilors will discuss the recommended changes for snow removal in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference will take place at the City Hall Council Chamber at 4:30 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield City Councilors Orlando Ramos, and Marcus Williams will be co-sponsoring two ordinances related to the city’s parking ban, and sidewalk snow removal.

22News received multiple emails and photos of several icy streets in Springfield on Monday with no sand or salt on the roads.

REPORT IT: Icy streets in Springfield

Councilors will also be recommending Department of Public Works policy changes as well.

