Snow removal services ready for this winter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We already had a preview of winter at the end of October, then the temperatures really warmed up.

Just before Halloween accumulating snow fell across western Massachusetts and many landscapers who also contract to treat and clear ice and snow were called into action. Then temperatures warmed up and they went back to working on people’s lawns.

But now, colder November weather has returned and at G & H Landscaping in Holyoke, they are once again ready to deal with the return of wintry conditions.

“We’ve got our plows lined up and we’ve serviced our snowplows, our salters are ready to go, we’ve had them on our trucks and we’ve taken them off,” owner Gary Courchesne told 22News. “We always have the material in stock for ice control so I would say we’re 90 percent prepared right now.”

Courchesne says they can get the plows back on their trucks in about an hour or two.