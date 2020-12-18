Snow removal supplies in high demand as residents continue storm cleanup

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents were well prepared for this year’s first major storm of the season.

This was reflected by the number of people who were ready to cope with the first flakes. At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, customers were ready.

Assistant Manager Bob Parent told 22News they had stocked up earlier with what was necessary to meet the snow head-on.

“The top sellers this year, a lot of snow shovels and a lot of ice melt,” said Parent.

In the event western Massachusetts experiences a long winter with multiple snow storms, Rocky’s Ace Hardware seems to have stocked up with enough supplies to weather whatever storm.