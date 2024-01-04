HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow will have you thinking about what salt or sand to put on your walkways or driveways.

Some of the different types of salt used for melting snow and ice are rock salt and calcium chloride. Sand is also commonly used to provide traction on slippery driveways and walkways, but, it does not melt the snow, instead sand creates a rough surface for vehicles and pedestrians to grip onto.

David Craven, the manager of Hardware Highland Bike Shop in Holyoke, says calcium chloride is the most effective and their bestseller, “The rock salt is less expensive but it doesn’t go as far as the calcium chloride does. It has the lowest melting temperature, safe for lawns, concrete, if you track it into your house, not going to stain carpets.”

And they anticipate a busy weekend, they will be supplying more than six pallets of salt and sand.