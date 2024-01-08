SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns had restrictions on parking ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

Crews have been hard at work clearing roadways but did face challenges from illegally parked cars.

Clearing the streets of snow means restricted parking in many cities. Parking ban violations led to some difficulties in Springfield, Maria Salas of Springfield told 22News, “They would have to tow the car or something, to be able to clean the main streets.”

Springfield DPW and Police were out enforcing the ban throughout the day on Monday. 528 were ticketed, and 162 were towed.

Director of Springfield Department of Public Works Chris Cignoli, told 22News, “Most of our residential streets are 28 feet wide and cars, when they’re parked on the street, eight feet or so, eight feet so that’s sixteen feet. That only leaves you 12 feet, we have plows that are 12 feet.”

In Springfield, if you illegally park while there’s a parking ban in effect, you could face a $50 fine along with some additional towing fees.

“When things get a little bit tighter, especially on a side street with plowing, sometimes people get their driveways blocked,” said Ryan Levrault of South Hadley. “People have their own schedules with plowing and stuff, so I’ve seen it get a little hectic with that, people yelling at each other a little bit.”

On top of those ticketed and towed, there were 24 violations for plowing back into the street. According to Springfield DPW, the parking ban is in place until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.