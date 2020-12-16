Snowblower sales increase as Western Massachusetts prepares for big storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many people were at the store on Wednesday to stock up on snow equipment.

Snowblowers, in particular, have been a popular purchase these last few days, as people get ready for the storm. Taplin in Agawam was busy on Wednesday, as many were there to either buy a snowblower or get one fixed.

The owner of Taplin, Marty Jagodowski, told 22News that he has sold more snowblowers in the last week than in the last three weeks. He also said to check to make sure your snowblower works, especially if you haven’t used it since last winter. He said it’s not an easy fix if you are turning it on for the first time.

“You are out of luck. There are fuel additives that you can put in there they will help the fuel last a long time but if you put it in there and you think it’s going to solve the problem, it’s not going to solve the problem because the damage has already been done. It’s not something I can bring in and have my mechanics take five minutes to solve the problem. In the old days you could,” Jagodowski said.

The bottom line is that you should make sure your snowblower works before you need it.

Never put your hand in the snowblower to try and fix it.