Snowstorm may impact long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine delivery

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The upcoming snowstorm has the potential to impact travel, and in true 2020 fashion, that means the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines could be as well.

UPS and FedEx are the main distributors for the COVID-19 vaccine. 22News is told that both companies have meteorologists monitoring the situation and have a plan if the vaccines can’t be delivered.

The snowstorm is expected to hit late Wednesday into Thursday, and that’s exactly when more vaccines are expected to be delivered locally and to surrounding states. A representative for UPS said the company is ready for anything but focused on safety.

The representative told 22News, “The safety of our employees is always our first focus. Should roadways or airports be closed we will observe all closures and UPS will be ready to deliver as soon as it is safe.”

Government officials say they have planned for bad weather in the distribution plan so they aren’t very worried about the storm. In the meantime, local hospitals like Baystate Medical Center have already begun to roll out their vaccination plans, the first workers are expected to be vaccinated Wednesday.

“We are told that there are weekly shipments so we are hopeful that will be able to catch up quickly and have everyone vaccinated by January,” Baystate Health President and CEO, Dr. Mark Keroack said.

On Tuesday morning, Baystate received just under 2,000 vaccines.

Many hospitals are getting a limited supply at first to vaccinate the workers who are most at risk.