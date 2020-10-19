Soap in water fountain filled Westfield park with suds

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Soap placed in a water fountain caused a Westfield park to fill up with suds Monday, and this is not the first time this has happened.

Photos shared on social media showed mounds of suds filling the stairwells and grassy areas at Half Mile Falls Park, near the Great River Bridge. When our 22News crew got there, the bulk of the suds were gone, but small piles of bubbles remained on the ground, as well as inside the fountain itself.

Peg Goralczyk of the Westfield Parks and Recreation Department told 22News this is the second time something like this has happened at the park, and it’s believed to have been a prank. She noted that there are security cameras posted in the area.

The fountain has been turned off and drained while everything is cleaned up at the park.