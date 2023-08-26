FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County on Saturday, August 26, into Sunday, August 17, 2023.

The MSP regularly holds sobriety checkpoints at different secondary highways across the state in an effort to deter, detect and remove drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The hours are varied, but most usually occur during the late evening into the overnight. All vehicles are stopped. Advance notice of the checkpoint will be in place to help drivers reduce speed and be prepared.