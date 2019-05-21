(WWLP) – There will be a sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County Saturday into Sunday.

According to the State Police Office of Media Relations, the sobriety checkpoint will be during varied hours on a public way in Hampden County.

Massachusetts State Police says the selection of vehicles will not be random, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

