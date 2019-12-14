Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Hampden County

Closings and Delays
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts of an upcoming sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, December 14.

According to the superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, Colonel Christopher S. Mason, the checkpoint will take place somewhere in Hampden County on Saturday and will continue into Sunday.

The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours and the selection of cars will not be random.

State police insure the purpose of sobriety checkpoints is to further educate drivers and raise the public’s awareness for finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence.

