Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Hampden County Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are on the lookout for drunk and buzzed drivers in western Massachusetts.

State Police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts about their plan to hold a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, May 11.

According to Col. Kerry Gilpin, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, the checkpoint will be held somewhere in Hampden County Saturday and will continue into Sunday.

The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours, and the selection of vehicles will not be random.

State police said the purpose of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate drivers and strengthen public awareness to the need for finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence from the roads.

