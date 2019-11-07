Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Hampden County tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts about their plan to set up a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, November 7.

According to Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin, the checkpoint will take place somewhere in Hampden County on Thursday and will continue into Friday.

The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours, and the selection of vehicles will not be random.

State police said the purpose of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate drivers and strengthen public awareness of the need for finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence off the roads.

