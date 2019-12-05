Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts of an upcoming sobriety checkpoint on Friday, December 6.

According to the superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, Colonel Christopher S. Mason, the checkpoint will take place somewhere in Hampden County on Friday and will continue into Saturday.

The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours and the selection of cars will not be random.

State police insure the purpose of sobriety checkpoints is to further educate drivers and raise the public’s awareness for finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence.