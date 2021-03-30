Sobriety checkpoint this weekend in Hampden County

FRAMINGHAM (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County Saturday, April 3 into Sunday, April 4.

The purpose is to make roadways safer by detecting and removing drivers who may be driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The MSP does not reveal the location of the checkpoint in advance. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.