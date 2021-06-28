Soccer without Borders will host refugee and immigrant soccer clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts has partnered with Soccer without Borders and Springfield College to host a soccer clinic in Springfield.

The week-long clinic will be held on June 28 until July 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Springfield College for 50 refugees and immigrant Springfield high school students.

The clinic will bring together youth and coaches from diverse cultural backgrounds to create community, exercise, build leadership and practice their English language skills.

The soccer clinic will be open for any refugee and immigrant students who attend Springfield Public Schools, for some students, this will be the first in-person activity of the school year, and for others new to the city or the U.S., it is an opportunity to meet peers in person and find common ground.

Soccer Without Borders (SWB) aims to use soccer to provide under-served youth in the U.S. and abroad with experiences that allow for inclusion, and personal success.