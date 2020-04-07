Social distancing seems to be working to stop spread of COVID-19, experts say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public health experts say that social distancing is the best way to stop the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

However, people have still been participating in outdoor activities like walking, biking and hiking. If you have to leave your house, the most important thing to remember is social distancing.

This means to stay 6 feet away from people at all times.

When you get home from outside, it is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to kill any germs you may have come in contact with.

You must do this before touching anything inside your home to prevent further spread.