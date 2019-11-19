Social media threat at Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is investigating a social media threat made to the city’s high school on Monday.

Holyoke High School Executive Principal Dr. Stephen Mahoney sent out the following statement to families:

Dear Holyoke High School Families,



We are contacting you this evening in response to community concerns about an unsubstantiated post on social media referencing a potential threat directed at Holyoke High School for Wednesday.

We have been working closely with the Holyoke Police Department since receiving this information and we believe that the threat is related to an out of school conflict between a small number of Holyoke High students and students from Springfield.

Out of an abundance of caution and for the reassurance of students, staff and parents, we will have additional police presence at Holyoke High School tomorrow and Wednesday.

As always, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Please do not hesitate to contact the Holyoke Police Department or Holyoke High School if you have any questions