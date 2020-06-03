Sodexo celebrates one-millionth meal delivered to Springfield students during coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sodexo delivered the 1,000,000 meal to Springfield and area students Wednesday morning as part of the meal program that was put in place after schools closed due to COVID-19.

According to Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick gathered at the Boland Elementary School to mark the serving of the 1,000,000th meal at 11 a.m.

The celebration highlighted the staff that have made these meals and provided them to students in need since schools closed on March 12. Community partners have also helped make this possible by providing supplies and resources for Springfield families.

The celebration also included raffles where students could win prizes such as bikes and other fitness gear.

