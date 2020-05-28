Sodexo delivers over 850K meals to Springfield students during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bonus of fresh produce was distributed Thursday at two Springfield public schools where families pick up the meals for their children.

Every Thursday, the Springfield Public Schools food service provider, Sodexo, will be distributing individual boxes filled with fresh produce at the High School of Commerce and the Chestnut Accelerated Middle School.

The boxes containing lettuce, apples and collard greens are paid for by the United States Dairy Association. Recipients told 22News, they appreciate the gesture putting more healthy food on their table.

“I think this is the main concern, I think that with the money it’s easier to get, that’s all there is,” said Awilea Sanchez of Springfield.

Sodexo, the school department’s food service supplier, is fast approaching a milestone in the number of student meals they’ve distributed since the Covid-19 pandemic forced schools to close in March.

To date, more than 850,000 meals have been distributed for students attending 17 Springfield public schools.