MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department has a warning about solar panels, following a chimney fire Thursday night.

According to the department, a fire was reported in the chimney of a home on Bradway Road at around 10:00 P.M. Firefighters had a difficult time reaching the chimney, due to the number of solar panels on the house’s roof.

The department says firefighters had to climb up onto the roof, shimmy across to get to the other side of the roof, which had more solar panels, and then use a ladder from the roof to the top of the chimney to put out the fire; something they say is extremely dangerous.

The Monson Fire Department is reminding residents that all solar panel installations require a permit and inspection from the fire department.