SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s climate week and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is celebrating by announcing the completion of a pilot project in Springfield.

When we think about this summer heat we’ve been experiencing, it can be brutally hot especially on black asphalt. So the state government stepped in and tried a certain change at John Thomas Memorial Pool.

DCR announced the completion of a pilot project to repave and apply a solar reflective coating to the parking lot at the John H. Thomas Memorial Pool in the City of Springfield. This solar reflective coating will help manage the heat and keep the pavement cooler in the summer months. The parking lot’s solar reflective coating uses a lighter color than traditional asphalt, enabling it to retain less heat than uncoated asphalt.

“What we’re hopeful for is to take the findings here and expand them into other areas. Small little projects like this will have an impact on heat effect and urban heat islands,” said Raul Silva, Deputy Chief Engineer at DCR.

This change will reduce what is called the Urban Heat Island Effect, which causes higher temperatures in urban areas that have a high concentration of structures and produce more heat waste than rural areas.

DCR measures the difference between the parking lot temperature Friday versus this time last year and it’s between 15 and 20 degrees cooler now.