SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Runners are getting ready for the annual Bright Nights Road Race, which has sold out.

The annual 5K takes some 500 runners on a course through the holiday lighting display. Runners will start checking in at 5:00 p.m. Monday night, with the race starting at 6:30 p.m. Runners are not allowed to bring headphones, baby strollers, pets, and bandit runners on the route.

Event organizers say that this is “Not your ordinary walk in the park!” as the runners take their mark under the Seuss Land Arch and then head for the Giant Poinsettia Candles at Picknelly Field by Route 5, and return back to Seuss Land.

Along the way, runners will get to see all of Bright Night’s lighting displays and then warm up with a post-race soup dinner.

“The Bright Nights 5K Road Race has earned the distinction of being Springfield’s favorite race,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “Runners come from well beyond Springfield to participate.”

Awards will be presented to the top runners in each age bracket of the race. Bright Nights itself is closed to cars Monday night due to the race, and will also be closed Tuesday night. It is expected to reopen on Wednesday night.