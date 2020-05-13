Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees reveal $2M redesign plan to prevent future outbreaks

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far, the state has not reported any new deaths this week at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, where COVID-19 infected nearly 70 percent of veterans.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home seems to have a handle on the COVID-19 outbreak. Their focus now is on the future to ensure all veterans are properly cared for and protected.

What began as one COVID-19 infection at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in mid-March, turned into one of the deadliest outbreaks in the country. 88 veterans died in the last two months, and family members haven’t even been able to give them a proper goodbye.

“The really unfair part too is that they don’t get to say their goodbye. And That’s so totally unfair. It doesn’t seem right, it shouldn’t have gotten this far,” Debbie Cadieux from Springfield told 22News.

The Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees revealed a new plan to prevent a future outbreak. A $2 million redesign project includes renovating the second, third, and fourth floors, and reducing the number of veteran residents by at least 40 to ensure there is adequate space. In some instances, veteran beds were just 2 feet apart.

The point of this redesign plan is to prevent another outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home in the future.This time has been extremely hard on family members of veterans and that includes Congressman Richard Neal.

“I’m a regular visitor there. And I have an uncle who is there who was diagnosed with COVID-19. He’s apparently doing alright,” Richard Neal said to 22News.

The 22News I-Team has requested documentation of official communication between management team at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and the state in the months leading up to and during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. All three requests were declined because several state agencies are in the midst of active investigations.

AG Maura Healey said civil or criminal charges could be filed as a result of her investigation. Healey hasn’t given any timeline as to when her investigation will be completed, but said they are making it as thorough as possible.