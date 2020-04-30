Soldiers’ Home deaths forcing families to re-evaluate funeral plans for loved ones at facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest number of veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is now at 83 with one added death on Thursday.

Seventy-one of those deceased have tested positive for COVID-19. The following numbers were released by the Office of Health and Human Services on Thursday:

79 veteran residents have tested positive

57 veteran residents have tested negative

7 veteran residents have pending tests

Of all residents: 106 residents are onsite 37 residents are offsite

31 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

6 residents are receiving acute care offsite

83 veteran resident deaths (71 positive, 11 negative, 1 unknown)

The number of employees who have tested positive for the virus remains at 81. The Department of Veterans Affairs says on their website that to ensure social distancing, family members are being asked to view the burial from their cars or roads near their cars.

Frank O’Brian, president and owner of Toomey-O’Brien Funeral Home says veterans’ funerals are looking a little different these days.

“The veteran’s cemetery is having no services right now. So we had a family that wanted to escort their loved one to the cemetery but they weren’t even allowed in the cemetery. At this point, people are you know having the burials and they’re going to be having celebration of life ceremonies later on.” Frank O’Brian, President and Owner of Toomey-O’Brien Funeral Home

Current Soldiers’ Home residents are both onsite at the home as well as at Holyoke Medical Center.

The Soliders’ Home has added eight new PPE coaches to their staff to ensure staff are compliant with proper use sot hate everyone stays safe.