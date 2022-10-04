SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit brought by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers Home who alleged their civil rights were violated due to working conditions at the home during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak there.

Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni dismissed the suit, which named former Soldiers Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical Director Dr. David Clinton as defendants. Also named as defendants were the facility’s former chief nursing officer, former infectious disease nurse, and former director of nursing.

The suit was filed by Kwesi Ablordeppey, a former certified nurse’s aide at the Home. The suit alleged the defendants violated his 14th Amendment rights and those of other plaintiffs by “failing to protect them from harm, provide them with a safe working environment, and/or provide them with minimally adequate medical and nursing equipment.”

Mastroianni, however, said that the plaintiffs did not demonstrate a violation to their right to substantive due process. Further, he said that the defendants were protected by qualified immunity as public employees performing their official duties.

The case is only one of multiple civil suits that have been brought since the outbreak.