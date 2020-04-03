Soldiers’ Home residents who are COVID-19 negative moved to Holyoke Medical Center

1  of  6
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two dozen Soldiers’ Home residents who tested negative for COVID-19 have been moved to Holyoke Medical Center Friday. 

Holyoke Medical Center said in response to a request from the Office of Health and Human Services, 40 residents were welcomed to the hospital on Friday. The hospital’s Birthing Center and outpatient Cardiovascular Center has been converted to house the residents. 

We were asked if we could accommodate Soldier’s Home residents in our facility and are responding to the request to assist in any way we possibly can. These are unprecedented times and we have a duty to help any and all that need our assistance and an additional level of duty to assist our veterans. 

Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems

This decision comes as a coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home continues to claim lives. During a news conference on Friday, state officials said 21 veteran residents at the Soldiers’ Home had died, 15 of the deceased tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, a total of 59 veterans are currently COVID-19 positive and are being kept in isolation. 

Two veteran residents tested negative and the cause of death for one veteran remains unknown. 

“This request has been an opportunity for the staff at Holyoke Medical Center to once again shine,” added Hatiras. “I am incredibly proud of their efficiency and dedication to rise to any occasion, including their ability to convert two patient units within hours, accommodating 40 people to receive care.” 

The Medical Center said its maternity patients will temporarily be delivering at the Family Life Center at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. The outpatient Cardiovascular Center has also been temporarily relocated to 2 Hospital Drive, Suite 203, in Holyoke. 

If you have questions about labor and delivery, please call the Holyoke Medical Group Women’s Services at (413) 534-2826.

For questions regarding the Family Life Center at Mercy Medical Center, please call (413) 748-7400

