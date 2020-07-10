Soldiers’ Home Superintendent job posted on state website

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker’s administration had been moving to terminate Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh, and now his job has been posted on the state’s career website.

Walsh had been on leave from his position at the veterans’ health care facility since March, as a COVID-19 outbreak spread there. Registered nurse Val Liptak, CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, took over management of the facility in his absence.

There have been 99 deaths among Soldiers’ Home residents since March, with 76 of those veterans having tested positive for COVID-19.

An independent investigator’s report commissioned by Governor Baker cited numerous failures during the early days of the outbreak, and also claimed Walsh, who was himself a Baker appointee, was unqualified to manage a long-term care facility due to his lack of background in healthcare.

The posting, made Wednesday on the MassCareers website, lists as a preferred qualification at least eight years of experience in healthcare administration, a current nursing home administrator license, and a masters-level degree in public health administration, healthcare administration, business administration, or something comparable.

There is a large annual salary range listed for the position, from a minimum of $87,579.69 to a maximum of $166,531.16.