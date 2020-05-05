Soldiers’ Home veteran recovering from Covid-19 sings ‘God Bless America’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eddie Sheehan, an 89-year-old veteran-resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke was singing his favorite song, God Bless America.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 three weeks ago. Now, he’s recovering at the the Holyoke Medical Center. 22News spoke with his grandson Andrew Christensen who said it was no surprise to hear him singing.

Christensen told 22News, “Every time we are together we sing that song it doesn’t matter if there are a couple of us or people’s weddings. We crash weddings by singing that song that wasn’t a surprise to see him singing that.”

Eddie is a veteran of the Korean War, he celebrates his 90th birthday in a couple of weeks.