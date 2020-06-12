Solidarity march and sit-in in West Springfield to support those who lost their lives at the hands of police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a solidarity march for Black Lives Matter in West Springfield Friday.

According to a Facebook post about the event, people will walk from West Springfield High School to the West Springfield Police Department and have a sit-in where they will listen to speakers and read the names of the known victims of police brutality as well as a nine-minute die-in.

The organizers are encouraging people that the march will be peaceful and to wear masks and practice social distancing as best as possible.