Solidarity march and sit-in in West Springfield to support those who lost their lives at the hands of police

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a solidarity march for Black Lives Matter in West Springfield Friday.

According to a Facebook post about the event, people will walk from West Springfield High School to the West Springfield Police Department and have a sit-in where they will listen to speakers and read the names of the known victims of police brutality as well as a nine-minute die-in.

The organizers are encouraging people that the march will be peaceful and to wear masks and practice social distancing as best as possible.

MAP: West Springfield

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Donate Today