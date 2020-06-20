Solidarity march for black lives in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The killing of George Floyd sparked the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement. It sparked protests that have continued now for nearly a month.

More than a hundred people in Ludlow joined the cause Saturday, protesting police brutality and racism There were speeches at Ludlow High School, and then protesters began their march.

Saturday’s protest ended at the police department. They want police and the rest of the community to acknowledge systemic racism and make changes to end it.

“We thought the silence was glaring in Ludlow,” Mike Marshall, who helped organize the march, told 22News. “There are a lot of people that want to think that there is no racism in Ludlow, but there is a lot of people ignoring it here. And we wanted to bring people together to highlight the fact that it does happen and change needs to happen.”

“It’s everybody’s responsibility to speak up whether you are white, black or a person of color,” march organizer Disha Patel added. “People here haven’t spoken up. We haven’t spoken up to our public officials, we haven’t spoke up to our police, in our homes, our schools. And we can do a lot better.”

Ludlow’s protest was peaceful. Police blocked off the road where people marched to make sure they could stay safe.