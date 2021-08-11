Some appliances in short supply ahead of tax free weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a weekend business owners have been looking forward to all summer-long, the tax free holiday.

Businesses are getting ready for one of the busiest times of year, when consumers get a break from the state’s sales tax, but you may run into some issues when picking out certain items.

Contractors Home Appliances in West Springfield has its tax free sign outside the store letting people know they are participating in this year’s holiday. The showroom is stocked and ready to welcome customers in. However, shortages have hit all kinds of major appliances like dishwashers, dryers, even some microwaves. That’s because the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into both their supply and demand.

President of Contractors Home Appliances Brian Zippin says there have been many challenges over the past year and a half, “There’s hard time getting foam for installations for refrigerators. there is a hard time getting chips for stoves and the dishwashers. There is a problem with the workforce trying to get people to go to work in the factories and ship the product and unload the product.”

Despite the challenges he faces, he said he’s ready for this weekend.

In June, Gov. Charlie Baker proposed expanding the tax-free weekend into a two-month sales tax vacation during August and September in an effort to drive up sales for local businesses. The initiative failed to gain support by the State House and Senate.

Massachusetts residents can purchase items on Saturday and Sunday without a 6.25 percent sales tax. However, there are some exceptions. The following items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500

Online orders bought during this weekend will also be tax free.