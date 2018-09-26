Some Big E visitors concerned after viral camel video Video Video

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The fallout continues over a viral video of a camel at the Big E, resisting a handler who is trying to get him to stand.

The video shows the nephew of the Commerford Petting Zoo owner, attempting to get a 12-year-old camel named Lurch to stand up.

The video continues to spark outrage on social media.

An animal rights activist and the petting zoo's owner disagree about what we see in the video clip.

Tim Commerford, owner of the petting zoo, said the camel was just being stubborn.

"He kind of pitched a little fit and did a tantrum like a child would and just sat down," said Commerford. "My nephew just grabbed a grain instead of treats and when he decided he wasn't getting, he just let him be."

Director of Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates, Sheryl Baker, disagrees.

"The camel obviously was having a really hard time standing up," Baker said. "He wasn't intentionally not standing up. It was struggling and had fallen."

Gene Cassidy, Big E President and CEO told 22News with evrything being about virtual experiences.. seeing these animals at the Big E could be the last opportunity for people to see the real thing.

Cassidy said that they do not plan on discontinuing their 102 year old tradition of having animals be a part of the fair.