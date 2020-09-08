Some businesses benefited from local Labor Day celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Labor Day, many people stayed home which is good news for local businesses because the extra people around town brought about more business.

Leisure businesses like golf and mini-golf have really benefited this weekend. People 22News spoke with said they were trying to enjoy typical summer activities while they still can.

Places like miniature golf and driving ranges were extremely busy. Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow had a full parking lot as families enjoyed their last few days of summer. Normally on Labor Day, people travel or have cookouts with families and friends but this year, people stayed local and tried new, safer activities.

“Usually we just have a family picnic when there’s no pandemic going on but now since there is, we are at the driving range,” said Emmalina Toma of Southwick.

Businesses have struggled to regain lost revenue since the coronavirus shutdown. So, the nice weather and more people around this weekend helped businesses like Fenway Golf.

However, the fear of COVID-19 is still in the back of people’s minds.

Andrew Fisk, owner of Fenway Golf said, “We’ve has busier Labor Day weekends than this I think people are still a little shy to get out and really kind of get out and do anything they want but it’s been not a bad turnout at all.”

Some more good news for families, summer vacation is a little longer than usual since most school districts start September 14.