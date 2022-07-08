CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in the town of Chester are currently without water due to a leak that is affecting the pressure.

The town of Chester reported Friday that there is a leak that is affecting the water system and there is no safe water pressure. Low water pressure can cause bacterial contamination in the water. A boil water order was issued Friday to residents that can still receive water.

Residents with water are asked to boil the water before use. Let it reach boiling point for one minute and let it cool down before using. Boiling the water will kill any bacteria and viruses that may be in the water due to the low pressure. The town encourages residents to use bottled water if possible.

The order is in effect until further notice. Bacteria in the water can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

The town is working to refill the water storage clearwell and to fix the problem in the water system.

Water is not expected to be restored to residents until after Saturday. The town is working with MEMA to provide drinking water to downtown residents.