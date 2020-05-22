Some churches in western Massachusetts to continue online services until July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts churches have been allowed to reopen under strict new guidelines that were announced earlier this week, but not every church will be open for services this Memorial Day weekend.

The Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts is holding off on in-person services until at least the beginning of July and they’re not alone. Many western Massachusetts houses of worship will not actually be opening this weekend.

The regulations for houses of worship require capcity be reduced to only 40 percent and that strict social distancing measures are put in place.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is allowing churches to re-open under state guidelines and additional restrictions announced by Bishop Mitchell Rozanski.

Even with the added guidelines and restrictions, some churches in the catholic diocese may not be quite ready to open this weekend.