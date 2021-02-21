Some districts bringing kids back into the classroom after February break

Hampden County

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The end of February break for students means some are heading back to school. In preparation the CDC put out new metrics for how students return to the classroom.

“If I were in their position, I’d be kind of wanting to go back to school,” Tom Krzynowek from Easthampton told 22News.

Chicopee will have more students inside its buildings, opening up its hybrid learning model to students k through 12. In Holyoke preschoolers and kindergarteners are being welcomed back.

In Easthampton, the district is about to enter its own hybrid learning model.

“It’s really not right that they be home and on a computer, all day and they’re kept from their friends and everything like that,” Krzynowek said.

On Thursday the CDC released its latest list of indicators schools should follow as they consider reopening. The agency says k through 12 schools should be quote “the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures in the community have been employed and the first to reopen when they can do so safely.”

While Krzynowek is glad things are getting closer to normal, he worries about the teachers.

“They deserve to have the shot because they’re in contact with our young folks and they’re essential just like the police and the fire department,” Krzynowek said.

