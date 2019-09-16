1  of  2
Breaking News
Springfield Firefighters called to Cadwell Drive for fire Propane explosion killed firefighter, injures 6 others

Some Holyoke residents without water due to damaged water main

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
spfldwater_357203

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in Holyoke are without water due to a damaged water main.

According to Holyoke City Hall, water had to be shut off to homes on George, Vadnais, and Jefferson Streets after a construction company installing a catch basin on George Street damaged a water main.

Water service is expected to be off for most of the day on those streets while crews make repairs.

“The break will cause temporary discoloration in the water which may not be aesthetically pleasing for use but is not a public health threat,” the city wrote on Facebook. “Water Works personnel will be flushing the water pipes overnight if necessary to provide clear water to the neighborhood.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call 413-536-0262.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories