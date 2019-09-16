Some Holyoke residents without water due to damaged water main

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in Holyoke are without water due to a damaged water main.

According to Holyoke City Hall, water had to be shut off to homes on George, Vadnais, and Jefferson Streets after a construction company installing a catch basin on George Street damaged a water main.

Water service is expected to be off for most of the day on those streets while crews make repairs.

“The break will cause temporary discoloration in the water which may not be aesthetically pleasing for use but is not a public health threat,” the city wrote on Facebook. “Water Works personnel will be flushing the water pipes overnight if necessary to provide clear water to the neighborhood.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call 413-536-0262.