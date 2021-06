LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents on Chatham Road in Longmeadow are without power Friday evening after a large tree limb fell and brought down wires.

Before 8 p.m., the Longmeadow Police Department announced road closures on Chatham Road until repairs are made. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Eversource is currently repairing the damaged wires.

No estimated time was given as to when power will be fully restored.