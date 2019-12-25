Some people still have to work on Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have the day off from work on Christmas, but people in some professions still have to report for duty.

That includes first responders. First responders and medical personnel still have to work on Christmas day, but many of the people who do have to come in are happy to give back to their local communities.

The streets are empty, and most people are spending time with their family, but if an emergency should happen first responders are ready.

“It’s been busy, it’s pretty typical for us, Christmas isn’t anything unusual for call volume, but we stay busy,” said Captain Coutier of the Chicopee Fire Department.

Some stores like Walgreens and CVS are also open on Christmas day so that shoppers have time to grab some last-minute items. Their employees said they are happy to work over the holidays if it makes life easier for members of their community.

“I enjoy it, I like it helping people out you know, because if we weren’t here then people that are last-minute wouldn’t be able to get their stuff,” said Coutier.

Even though many professions still had to work on Christmas, employees make time around the holidays to spend with their loved ones.

Isaias Hernandez, a Walgreens employee said, “I just want to say Merry Christmas to my wife Rachel and my son Grant and Remy my daughter, love you!”

This holiday season while you’re spending time with the people you love – it’s also a good idea to keep in mind those who can’t be with their families including those serving our country overseas.