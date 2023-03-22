EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The proposed development of a warehouse in East Longmeadow is sparking some controversy with some town residents.

An out-of-state developer has plans to redevelop an abandoned package machinery plant into a warehouse. The developer, East Longmeadow Redevelopers LLC based out of New Jersey, wants to transform the building at 330 Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow.

The proposal is a 562,000 square-foot warehouse containing 100 docking bays for tractor trailer trucks and 150 parking spaces for 18-wheelers. East Longmeadow’s Planning Board has held meetings in the past on the project, where residents like John Cooper have expressed concerns over increased traffic, pollution and engine noise.

Cooper told 22News, “The only thing that this will actually generate is traffic. We don’t mind manufacturing, we want industry here but what is this providing? What is this producing? It ultimately comes down to, what is going to be here?

The developer has not yet revealed a potential tenant for this warehouse. 22News did try to get in contact with a spokesperson for the developer, but did not hear back.

22News was able to speak with a land consultant for the developer who said the warehouse falls under the rights granted by the zoning district. However, they are open to working with the planning board on conditions of the redevelopment.