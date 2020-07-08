Some sports not allowed under state’s summer guidelines for youth, armature sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Youth and adult summer sports are back in action in Massachusetts under specific restrictions however some sports aren’t allowed at all.

Some of the most popular summer sports like soccer, basketball, and football aren’t allowed to be played because the state feels they’re just too risky.

The state ranked sports individually on their risk of spreading the coronavirus. For example, golf is low risk since it can be played while social distancing. Others, like contact sports, have higher risks which means they can’t be played fully this year. They are limited to socially distanced drills.

These rules are forcing recreational leagues and organizations like the Springfield Boys and Girls Club to find creative, safe ways for children to exercise and socialize.

Vincent Borello Executive Director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club told 22News, “We’ve had to now go to some social distancing programs. Doing more of the none traditional games like kickball, Wiffle ball, frisbee, and golf so kids are still able to have fun but, just not in the way they are so used to doing.”

Certain sports with less contact will be able to hold practices and play full games this summer, there just can’t be any tournaments.

Some of the rules for sports include no more than 25 players allowed on a single playing area, coaches, referees, and umpires must wear masks, as well as players when they are not actively playing.

These guidelines are for summer sports only. Guidelines for fall sports are being developed and will be released at a later date.

Click here to learn the state’s full summer sports guidelines.