Some Springfield residents still in dark as downed wires, trees block streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple neighborhoods are still dealing with power outages from Wednesday’s storm.

Lissette Vazquez, who lives in the upper Forest Park area of Springfield, told us she’s concerned, in the last storm, it took 10 days for her and local residents to regain power.

“I’m right in the middle of wires from the tree in the front So I have the wires from the tree in the front and the wires from the tree of the pole,” said Vazquez.

Two days after a storm rolled through Springfield on Wednesday, Vazquez said they are still dealing with the aftermath.

Vazquez told 22News, “I can’t go in. I can’t sleep. There’s no electricity and there are wires in the middle. It’s very dangerous. The fire department said you can’t sleep at your house.”

Until it’s safe to go into her home, Lissette’s staying with her neighbors, luckily she wasn’t inside her home when powerlines came down covering her entrance. She said she had to call Eversource in English and Spanish to get a response to the damage.

Tree removal services have arrived here on Manchester Terrace helping with clean up after the storm but the biggest issue is this giant tree going across Opal Street which has taken power lines cutting off service to two homes on the street.

Neighbors such as David Hinman have been helping to clean up and have been helped by some generous neighbors.

“Luckily we have a nice neighbor down at the end, Mike, who has power. I actually ran a cord to his house so I could keep my refrigeration going,” said Hinman.

But a sigh of relief was had by many neighbors once the cleanup teams arrived, some even from New York. Hinman added that before cleanup teams arrived the storm debris was costing him workdays.

Hinman told 22News, “I lost two days of work. I don’t understand why we are put as a secondary when you can’t get out of your own driveway.”

This isn’t the first time the neighborhood’s been hit hard after a storm, and residents say they hope when the next one comes utility poles will be secure so they get service back as quickly as possible.

According to the Eversource outage map, their area should be restored by 8 p.m.