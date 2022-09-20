WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents on Russell Road and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield will be without water Wednesday for scheduled water main repairs.

The city of Westfield says residents should expect water to be turned off for a large portion of time Wednesday. They expect water to be turned back on by the end of the business day. Water will be turned off on Lloyds Hill Road down to Russell Road.

Traffic signs will be placed in the area and residents expected to be affected will be handed notices and alerted by an EMS notification.