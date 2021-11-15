SouLao’d Kitchen in Springfield reopens dine-in service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – SouLao’d Kitchen located at 606 Page Boulevard in Springfield reopened its dine-in service. State Representative Bud Williams as well as Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno made a stop at the restaurant Monday to celebrate their return.

The restaurant, which describes itself as serving the ultimate fusion of Southeast Asian and Soul food has been open for the past two years offering take-out and delivery throughout the pandemic. On Monday, the city’s only restaurant serving the food of Laos was reborn, with the blessing from Buddhist monks.

“They came, they combined it with the soul community, the American Black community, that’s why they call it it SouLoa’d, the food is absolutely fantastic,” said Mayor Sarno.

“The small businesses are the backbone of the community. We’re going to continue to do this in 2022,” said Rep. Williams.

Shawndell Redd and his Loatian born wife and her family opened SouLoa’d, only one of three Massachusetts restaurants serving that cuisine just as the pandemic was intensifying.

Redd told 22News, “I’ve got a great family behind me, I’ve lived in Springfield all of my life. The dream has come true for us, My wife and I have something like this in our community.”

The restaurant received a Mayoral proclamation supporting this new lease on life for the owners of a Springfield restaurant who refused to become a victim of the pandemic.