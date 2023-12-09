SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the season for holiday music, and hundreds of fans came to see the Springfield Symphony Orchestra perform jolly tunes Saturday afternoon.

The “Sounds of the Season” concert brought in a packed house to Springfield Symphony Hall. The Family Friendly evening was filled with Christmas classics and Hanukah melodies.

22News spoke with a grandma with her granddaughter about why they make coming to the jolly holiday concert an annual tradition.

“We get to sing along and I really like just watching them like do the performance,” said Sandy and Ava.

The concert concluded with the ever-popular audience sing-a-long and a special visit from Santa Claus.